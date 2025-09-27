Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 724 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $385.73 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $362.50 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The firm has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $406.00 and a 200 day moving average of $446.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($12.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $405.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $558.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.81.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

