Mather Group LLC. Has $455,000 Stake in Realty Income Corporation $O

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 253,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after buying an additional 104,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Realty Income by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 185,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.23. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.59%.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

