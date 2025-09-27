Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.89.
Insider Transactions at Mastercard
In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,440. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,349 shares of company stock worth $21,372,994. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Mastercard Price Performance
Shares of MA stock opened at $565.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $511.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $579.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $560.04.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
