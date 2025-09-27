6,447 Shares in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,447 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the second quarter worth approximately $192,918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,029,546 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $715,728,000 after buying an additional 3,833,969 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 56.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,738,250 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $66,840,000 after buying an additional 1,343,518 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the first quarter worth approximately $23,964,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 538.1% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,082,356 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $38,716,000 after buying an additional 912,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Lab alerts:

Rocket Lab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $55.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.80 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocket Lab ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.42 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.Rocket Lab’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Lab

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Lab news, CEO Peter Beck sold 1,436,442 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $70,026,547.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,875,000. The trade was a 36.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Ocko sold 1,873,097 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $90,283,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 541,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,101,553.20. This represents a 77.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,406,361 shares of company stock worth $267,483,973 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.