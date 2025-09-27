Independent Wealth Network Inc. Boosts Stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF $BITO

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 1,793.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 368.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BITO stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $27.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51.

About ProShares Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.