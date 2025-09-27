Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.80.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

EFX opened at $254.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.68. Equifax has a 12 month low of $199.98 and a 12 month high of $295.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. The trade was a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 28.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 12.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,464.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 19.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

