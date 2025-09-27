West Branch Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.0% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,017,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,930,000 after acquiring an additional 248,792 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,252,000 after acquiring an additional 583,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2%

PG opened at $152.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.00 and its 200 day moving average is $160.60. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.78.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

