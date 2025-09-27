Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Sells 1,271 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lessened its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2%

PG opened at $152.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,431,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,684.65. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,134.57. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.78.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

