Diversified Enterprises LLC Purchases 3,129 Shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF $SEIV

Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,852 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC's holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SEIV opened at $38.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $679.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.1501 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%.



The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

