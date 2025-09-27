Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corps Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the first quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,225.00 to $1,130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $907.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,069.58.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $915.95 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $867.16 and a one year high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $955.70 and its 200 day moving average is $970.76. The firm has a market cap of $406.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.56%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total value of $595,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,222.10. This represents a 20.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total value of $3,899,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,419.04. This represents a 40.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

