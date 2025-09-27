Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 211 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 50.3% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 84.6% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,892.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,134.57. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,902.24. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $152.44 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.78.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

