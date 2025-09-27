United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Purchased by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,044 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,255 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 443.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. UBS Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.38.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.4%

UPS opened at $83.74 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.58. The firm has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.62%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

