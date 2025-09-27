Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 0.9% of First American Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6,216.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,268. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. The trade was a 17.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,214 shares of company stock worth $18,397,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

