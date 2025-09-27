Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,209,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,957 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,442,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,890,000 after acquiring an additional 66,060 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,824,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after acquiring an additional 254,314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,724,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,544,000 after acquiring an additional 402,599 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,851,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,376,000 after acquiring an additional 585,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOMD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Nomad Foods Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE NOMD opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $20.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $879.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.81 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.93%.Nomad Foods’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

Nomad Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.