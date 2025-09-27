Western Financial Corp CA Purchases 587 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Western Financial Corp CA boosted its position in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $877,203,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,378,000 after buying an additional 21,344 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after buying an additional 104,339 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 9.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,063,000 after buying an additional 293,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 8.4% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,975,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,930,000 after buying an additional 230,924 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCC. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $23.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.76 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 44.94%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.