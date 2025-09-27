TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co Purchases 413 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up 0.9% of TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.86%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

