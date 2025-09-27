Voya Investment Management LLC Has $506,000 Position in Strategic Education Inc. $STRA

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,284 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the first quarter worth $727,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $821,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 105,000.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Strategic Education stock opened at $85.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. Strategic Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.25 and a 12-month high of $104.51.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 9.27%.The business had revenue of $321.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

In other Strategic Education news, Director G Thomas Waite III sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $57,183.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,994.94. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,487,084. This trade represents a 1.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

