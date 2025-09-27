Western Financial Corp CA Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ

Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $110,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $19.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0686 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

