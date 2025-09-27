Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Sold by Diversified Enterprises LLC

Diversified Enterprises LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Diversified Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $19,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Westwind Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $245.37 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $248.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.15.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.