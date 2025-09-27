American National Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 16,574 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $374,509.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,962.25. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $3,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,749,900. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,467 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,805. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $228.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $166.37 and a one year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital set a $215.00 price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.05.

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

