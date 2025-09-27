Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Shares Sold by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,069 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optima Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 84,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares during the period. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

