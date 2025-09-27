Lennar Corporation $LEN Stock Holdings Lessened by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $17,586,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Up 1.7%

Lennar stock opened at $126.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lennar Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LEN. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

