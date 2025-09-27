Mather Group LLC. Increases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,128 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 274.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,758,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889,004 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,186,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,607 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 22,011,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,432 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $50,078,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 47.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,870,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,727 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,498. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

