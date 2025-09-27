Dakota Wealth Management Sells 14,755 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,755 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Adobe by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Shares of ADBE opened at $360.37 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.25 and its 200-day moving average is $374.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

