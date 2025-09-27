2,004 Shares in Pentair plc $PNR Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its stake in Pentair by 13.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,974,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,033,000 after acquiring an additional 594,989 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,129,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,275,000 after acquiring an additional 661,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pentair by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,829,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after acquiring an additional 541,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pentair by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,105,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,209,000 after acquiring an additional 143,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pentair by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,050,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,402,000 after acquiring an additional 50,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PNR shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $109.87 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

