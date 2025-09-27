Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Stock Position Trimmed by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

