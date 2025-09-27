GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,676 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $374,509.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,962.25. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $3,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,749,900. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,467 shares of company stock worth $5,374,805. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $228.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.95 and its 200 day moving average is $200.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $254.60. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.02.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKS. BNP Paribas set a $177.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.