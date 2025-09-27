Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 2,310 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 39.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.61.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,958. This trade represents a 3.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.40 per share, for a total transaction of $199,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,273.20. This trade represents a 2.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,040 shares of company stock worth $392,916 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 0.8%

SNV opened at $49.94 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $592.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Synovus Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

