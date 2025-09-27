UMB Bank n.a. Has $40,000 Stock Position in Match Group Inc. $MTCH

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Match Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Match Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Match Group by 79.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after buying an additional 47,137 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

Match Group stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. Match Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

In related news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,889.76. This represents a 60.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 6,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $245,043.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,964.80. The trade was a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,454 shares of company stock worth $907,839. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

