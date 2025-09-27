Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lucid Diagnostics Inc. $LUCD

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUCD. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 35.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUCD. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lucid Diagnostics news, Director Dennis Matheis purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 665,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,751.86. The trade was a 17.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lucid Diagnostics Price Performance

NASDAQ LUCD opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.24. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

