Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. $BBBY

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BBBY – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,913,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:BBBY opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $539.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 2nd. The 11-10 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 1st.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NYSE:BBBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.37 million. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 78.27% and a negative net margin of 17.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BBBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.