SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Sold by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SPLG opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

