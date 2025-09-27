Apple Inc. $AAPL Stake Increased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,141 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.8% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $46,868,648,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,472,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 25,934.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $133,425,490,000 after acquiring an additional 59,835,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,395,785,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,532,608,000 after acquiring an additional 49,168,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $255.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Apple from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.66.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

