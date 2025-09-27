US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Shares Bought by First American Bank

First American Bank grew its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Boston Partners grew its position in US Foods by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,457,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,225,000 after buying an additional 3,713,345 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,836,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,806,000 after acquiring an additional 426,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 21.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,546,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,034 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 120.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,521 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in US Foods by 194.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,941,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,379 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.27.

US Foods Stock Up 0.1%

USFD opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $85.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.22.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. Analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,160. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.