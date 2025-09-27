McAdam LLC Makes New Investment in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Progressive by 114.0% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 210.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $347.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR opened at $243.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $228.54 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.14.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. The trade was a 29.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,201.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,767,027.20. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,045 shares of company stock worth $34,635,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.