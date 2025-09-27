Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 48 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $988,822,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 27,502.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,510,000 after buying an additional 2,482,126 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 29.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $873,878,000 after buying an additional 850,025 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 61,054.6% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $147,650,000 after buying an additional 623,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $115,096,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $235.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.63. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

