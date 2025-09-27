Reviewing Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) & Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Open Lending and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Lending N/A -48.33% -17.09% Mr. Cooper Group 25.38% 15.66% 4.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Open Lending and Mr. Cooper Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50 Mr. Cooper Group 0 5 4 0 2.44

Valuation and Earnings

Open Lending presently has a consensus target price of $3.10, suggesting a potential upside of 40.91%. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus target price of $140.38, suggesting a potential downside of 33.87%. Given Open Lending’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Open Lending is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

This table compares Open Lending and Mr. Cooper Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Lending $24.02 million 10.82 -$135.01 million ($1.18) -1.86 Mr. Cooper Group $2.23 billion 6.10 $669.00 million $8.74 24.29

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Open Lending. Open Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mr. Cooper Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Open Lending has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Open Lending shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Open Lending shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Open Lending on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers. Its LPP products include loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer and correspondent channels. The company provides its services under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

