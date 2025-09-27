Contrasting CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CreditRiskMonitor.com and The9″s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CreditRiskMonitor.com $19.81 million 1.30 $1.67 million $0.16 14.94 The9 $111.71 million 1.13 -$10.06 million N/A N/A

CreditRiskMonitor.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The9.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CreditRiskMonitor.com has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The9 has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.5% of The9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.2% of CreditRiskMonitor.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CreditRiskMonitor.com and The9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CreditRiskMonitor.com 9.04% 16.29% 7.15% The9 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CreditRiskMonitor.com beats The9 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring. It also offers add-on subscription services, including Credit Limit Service product, available on the CreditRiskMonitor platform product, helps subscribers manage credit line limits for their customers, in light of changes in the customers' financial strength; Financial Statement Processing, and Confidential Financial Statement Tool products, provides subscribers a flexible option to help ease their process in the data entry and standardization of private company financial statements, as well as provides private company FRISK scores; and Confidential Financial Statement Portal, allows subscribers to invite their private company counterparties to enter or upload confidential financial statements to standardize and score to provide private company FRISK scores. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Valley Cottage, New York. CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Flum Partners.

About The9

The9 Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining business in China, Eastern Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

