GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 239.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Clorox by 140.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $141.73.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock opened at $124.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $116.53 and a 1-year high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 76.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

