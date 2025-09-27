Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,014,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,233,780,000 after buying an additional 810,854 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,278,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,903,000 after buying an additional 1,461,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,680,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,332,000 after buying an additional 756,192 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,009,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,220,000 after buying an additional 566,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,980,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after buying an additional 1,535,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.27.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE MDT opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.40. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.24%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.