The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 9.5% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 12.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 20.8% during the second quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 285.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 16,654 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $124.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $116.53 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.47.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 76.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clorox from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

