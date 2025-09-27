Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.0714.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,681.60. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 59,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $148.61 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $230.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -111.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

