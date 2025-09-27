Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Waystar were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Waystar during the second quarter worth $1,115,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Westwind Capital lifted its position in Waystar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 420,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in Waystar by 67.2% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period.

Waystar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WAY opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. Waystar Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waystar ( NASDAQ:WAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.26 million. Waystar had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $349,145.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 422,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,101,801.79. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul G. Moskowitz sold 4,295,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $168,412,400.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,759,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,526,071.10. The trade was a 23.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,677,917 shares of company stock worth $182,939,156. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WAY shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Waystar in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Waystar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

