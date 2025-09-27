Southern Company (The) $SO Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Southern by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.30. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $96.44.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.08.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

