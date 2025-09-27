Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.48.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th.

VEEV opened at $290.44 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $200.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.76 and its 200 day moving average is $260.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total value of $205,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,969.24. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $48,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,771. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,063 shares of company stock worth $302,955. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,876,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

