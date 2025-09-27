Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF $JULU

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF (BATS:JULU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 108,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,709,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,048,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $28.04.

About AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF (JULU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. JULU was launched on Jun 28, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF (BATS:JULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.