Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.3333.

Several research firms recently commented on PZZA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $47.00 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $529.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 27.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

