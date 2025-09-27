West Branch Capital LLC Acquires 282 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.6% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.45.

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $220.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.27. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $225.16. The company has a market cap of $389.97 billion, a PE ratio of 105.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 312.38%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

