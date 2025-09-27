TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLSI. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 35,804.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLSI stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.49.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 million. TriSalus Life Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriSalus Life Sciences will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

