Eagle Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,568 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,395,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,154 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 397,264.9% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 30.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,665,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,427,000 after buying an additional 823,020 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,077,519. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $103.14 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.98 and a 12-month high of $106.11. The stock has a market cap of $822.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

